JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Trading Down 1.8%

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 835 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 842.50 ($11.01), approximately 1,528 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.79 ($11.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.32 million and a PE ratio of 194.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 788.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 747.86.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

