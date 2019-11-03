JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.40 ($37.67).

Shares of DWS opened at €29.21 ($33.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.26. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a twelve month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

