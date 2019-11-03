JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Peugeot (EPA:UG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Peugeot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.81 ($30.01).

Shares of UG opened at €23.36 ($27.16) on Thursday. Peugeot has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.35.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

