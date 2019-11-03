JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.95 ($60.41).

BNP opened at €47.17 ($54.85) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.28. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

