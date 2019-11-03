JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BT Group (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 260

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

