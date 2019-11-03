JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $72.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.55. 1,516,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,712. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,344,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $696,550.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,413 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 514,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 294,350 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 755,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 293,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.