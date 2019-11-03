JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Target Price to GBX 68

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 68 ($0.89) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 63.87 ($0.83).

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 57.31 ($0.75). 95,425,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.91. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE acquired 63,567 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($130,878.87).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

