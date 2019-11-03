JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.08 and last traded at $53.08, 553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

