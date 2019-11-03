Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 2.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,963,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,682,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

