Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Just Energy Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of JE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 721,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $348.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.89). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 325.10%. The firm had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

