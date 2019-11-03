Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 369,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 359,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

KPTI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.