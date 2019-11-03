KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,271 shares of company stock worth $12,049,355. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

