KeyCorp Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Apple in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.78.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.58. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.