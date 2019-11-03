KeyCorp Weighs in on Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

AIT stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.