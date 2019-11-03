Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

