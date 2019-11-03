Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 873,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. 900,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,536. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $212,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,617.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,668. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

