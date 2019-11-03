Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$46.75 to C$55.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$60.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

