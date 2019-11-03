KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KKR. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE KKR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $214,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 614,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

