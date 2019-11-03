Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDR. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $419,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,497,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 438,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,110 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of WDR opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.78. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.