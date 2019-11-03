Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $217.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.13. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.28 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.58.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.