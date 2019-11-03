Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

VF stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,707 shares of company stock worth $5,422,330 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

