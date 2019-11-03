Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EQL opened at $76.93 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

