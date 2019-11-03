Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

KHC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.61. 15,047,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.68.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

