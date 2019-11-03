Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Up 5.9%

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.74, 233,077 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 243,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several brokerages have commented on KRA. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Kraton alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $710.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.32.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Kraton’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraton by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraton by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.