KRM22 (LON:KRM) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KRM22 stock remained flat at $GBX 54.50 ($0.71) during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.96. KRM22 has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

