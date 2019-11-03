Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pareto Securities set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.50 ($71.51).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €60.60 ($70.47) on Wednesday. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.52 and its 200 day moving average is €62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

