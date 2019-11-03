Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,447. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

