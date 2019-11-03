Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Level One Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

LEVL stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 5,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,750 shares of company stock worth $277,833 in the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

