LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 205,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,214. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

