LHT (LHT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,835.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. LHT has a market capitalization of $103,181.00 and approximately $2,835.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000512 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

