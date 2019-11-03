Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FWONK. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $41.96. 977,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,193. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.