Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

