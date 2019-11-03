Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $64,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $114.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.60. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

