Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 304,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 488,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

