LIFE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,205.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. LIFE has a market capitalization of $543,487.00 and approximately $1,205.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00218464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.01414356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

