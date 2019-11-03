Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.88. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 82,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lightinthebox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Lightinthebox alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,033.92%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter.

About Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightinthebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightinthebox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.