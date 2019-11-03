LINA Market Capitalization Achieves $23.67 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01406393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00120027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,931,592 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. The official website for LINA is lina.review.

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

