Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 642 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 1,003.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 604.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PetroChina had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $88.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

