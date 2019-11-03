Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 116.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 186.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

