Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFMS opened at $23.40 on Friday. Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

