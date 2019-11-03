Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MAV opened at $10.76 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Pioneer Municipal High Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

