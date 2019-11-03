Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,457.92 ($19.05) and last traded at GBX 1,457.92 ($19.05), approximately 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,385 ($18.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £376.15 and its 200-day moving average price is £270.90.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

