LockTrip Reaches Market Cap of $7.04 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005098 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.04 million and $9,300.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009997 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.