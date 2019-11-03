Longbow Research Lowers Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) to Neutral

Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXE traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $84.77. 1,366,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Galvin sold 16,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,131,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $679,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,285. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

