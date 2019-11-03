Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 122.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 103,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

