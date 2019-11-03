Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $335,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in MarketAxess by 91.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $366.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 9.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.72 and a 200-day moving average of $332.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.04 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on MarketAxess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

