Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $17,316,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 366,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $5,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $2,563,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.03. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

