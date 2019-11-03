Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 107,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens raised Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

