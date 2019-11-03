Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in FMC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.01 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.