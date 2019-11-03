LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 112.9% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 867,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,285,000 after buying an additional 459,794 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $120.48. 804,680 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06.

